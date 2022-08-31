FULL TEXT: Auditor-General’s report on public accounts for 2021

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Auditor-General’s report for 2021 has revealed a number of financial infractions, malfeasances, corrupt practices and recommendations on public accounts.
The report captured the said acts that were undertaken by Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other financial dealings between public institutions and private organisations for the period.
Notable in the report, is how some three persons received salaries as staff of the Ministry of Finance although there are no traces of their personal files and names on the nominal roll of the Ministry.
Read the full report below:
Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo, she's done no wrong - Sam Okudzeto
- If Col. Damoah has been sacked, why is Labianca's boss still on the Council of State? – MP asks
- Dafeamekpor releases an alleged list of projects under the $750m Afreximbank loan facility
- Fight against corruption requires limiting powers of President—Vitus Azeem
- Limiting president's powers will help combat corruption —Vitus Azeem
- Read all related articles