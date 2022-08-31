FULL TEXT: Auditor-General’s report on public accounts for 2021

Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, Auditor-General

The Auditor-General’s report for 2021 has revealed a number of financial infractions, malfeasances, corrupt practices and recommendations on public accounts.

The report captured the said acts that were undertaken by Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other financial dealings between public institutions and private organisations for the period.



Notable in the report, is how some three persons received salaries as staff of the Ministry of Finance although there are no traces of their personal files and names on the nominal roll of the Ministry.



