1
Menu
Business

FULL TEXT: Auditor-General’s report on public accounts for 2021

Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu1 Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, Auditor-General

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Auditor-General’s report for 2021 has revealed a number of financial infractions, malfeasances, corrupt practices and recommendations on public accounts.

The report captured the said acts that were undertaken by Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other financial dealings between public institutions and private organisations for the period.

Notable in the report, is how some three persons received salaries as staff of the Ministry of Finance although there are no traces of their personal files and names on the nominal roll of the Ministry.

Read the full report below:

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Related Articles: