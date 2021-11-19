FULL TEXT: Highlights of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy

Fri, 19 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Ministry of Finance has released the highlights from the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government.
Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta delivered the statement before Parliament on Wednesday, November 17 2021.
The presentation, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).
Making the presentation before lawmakers Ken Ofori-Atta announced a number of tax policy measures, government initiatives to create one million jobs, fiscal policy measures, among others.
See highlights of the 2022 budget below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- YouStart: Target graduates with ideas not party supporters – Economist
- Toll directive was to save chaotic situations – Road Ministry clarifies
- 1.75% E-levy not replacing abolished road toll – NPP MP
- Budget: Bawumia has failed, he should forget the presidency in 2024 – Fifi Kwetey
- MoMo value exceeds cheque transactions by wide margin – Prez of Association of bankers
- Read all related articles