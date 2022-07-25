2
Menu
Business

FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2022 mid-year budget review

Ken Ofori Atta MidYear Budget .jpeg Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta delivered the 2022 mid-year budget before parliament on Monday July 25, 2022.

The minister who announced a number of economic relief measures and updates on key sectors of the economy also reviewed key macroeconomic indicators to reflect the current economic challenges in the country.

For the most part, he told lawmakers government will not seeking additional resources despite significant challenges.

"We will stay within the appropriation for 2022. Government will balance underperforming revenues and the adverse impacts of the strong external headwinds with effective use of the windfall from the Upstream Petroleum Sector," he told Parliament.

"Mr. Speaker, the Ministry of Finance will work with the Bank of Ghana in the coming months to provide emergency financing shortfalls, in line with the law, given the current unpredictable and challenging environment," he added.

Read Ken Ofori-Atta's full speech below:



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority calls for immediate steps to correct the inscription on Mills’ bust
Koku Anyidoho slams NDC, Mills family
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
Mahama slams 'architects' of 'needless controversy' over Atta-Mills' resting place
Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Related Articles: