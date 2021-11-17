FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta's draft speech for 2022 budget statement

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta is today November 17, delivering the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government before Parliament.

The presentation, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Read a draft copy of the minister's speech below: