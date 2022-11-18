FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta’s response to censure motion

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Friday, November 18, 2022, appeared before an 8-member committee ad hoc committee of Parliament hearing a vote of censure motion against him.

The minister as part of his appearance gave a response to five out of the 7 grounds levelled against him by the minority in parliament who are the proponents of the motion.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta in his response flatly denied all the grounds of the motions and the allegations made against him.



The allegations against the minister among other things include fiscal recklessness, conflict of interest and the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.

Read Ken Ofori-Atta's full response below:







