0
Menu
Business

FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta’s response to censure motion

Ken Ofori Atta Minister Of Finance 973x1024 Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Friday, November 18, 2022, appeared before an 8-member committee ad hoc committee of Parliament hearing a vote of censure motion against him.

The minister as part of his appearance gave a response to five out of the 7 grounds levelled against him by the minority in parliament who are the proponents of the motion.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta in his response flatly denied all the grounds of the motions and the allegations made against him.

The allegations against the minister among other things include fiscal recklessness, conflict of interest and the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.

Read Ken Ofori-Atta’s full response below:



GA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured