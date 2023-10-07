FULL TEXT: Ofori-Atta's remarks at concluding meeting of IMF first review

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has declared the successful conclusion of the first review of the IMF-supported programme for the country.

This comes after the IMF Mission team have been in the country for about two weeks engaging with key government officials on the next line of action for Ghana to access the second tranche loan facility of $600 million.



Speaking at a joint press conference in Accra on October 6, 2023, Ken Ofori-Atta said Ghana has reached a staff-level agreement with the Fund for the second disbursement pending executive board approval and financing assurances.



He further pointed out the Ghana had met Quantitative Performance Criteria, Indicative Targets, and Structural Benchmarks paving the way for the conclusion of the first review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

Read Ken Ofori-Atta's remarks below:







