FULL TEXT: Trade Minister's speech at launch of National AfCFTA policy framework

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

As the host of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Ghana has launched the National AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan for Boosting Ghana’s Trade with Africa.

The Minister for Trades and Industry, Alan Keyerematen speaking at the launch noted that the AfCFTA is a Single Market (Duty-free Quota-free) trading bloc covering the entire African Continent, with a total population of 1.3 billion and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of almost US$3.4 trillion.



According to him, Ghana as the host country for the Secretariat of the AfCFTA has a critical role to play in its implementation. Hosting the AfCFTA provides several opportunities for Ghana.



"It will enhance Ghana’s visibility as an investment destination in Africa and impact positively on the economic development agenda of the country. This requires sustained political commitment and leadership to encourage the rest of Africa to take the bold, critical but difficult steps needed to bring prosperity to the continent."

Read his full speech below:



