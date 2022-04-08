Facts stated by Bawumia are credible, verifiable – Prof. Osei-Assibey

Bawumia speaks on state of the economy

People want credible information to plan, to actually forecast, Economist



Economics behind the data are debatable, Economist



Economist, Professor Eric Osei Assibey, has indicated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia spoke facts during his lecture on the state of the economy.



According to him, the data that was presented was factual, credible, and verifiable.



Speaking on JoyNews, he stated, “I mean, he spoke to facts, and the facts are all verifiable”.

He however lauded the Vice President, saying, “In economic management, information plays a critical role, in the sense that people want credible information to plan, to actually forecast, to internalize it in their costing, in their pricing and I mean in so many ways in their speculative activities.



“So, at any given time they want credible information and so when you don’t put out information, and it’s not just about information, the information has to be credible, it has to be factual, it has to be empirically verifiable or you should be able to find out whether this information is true or not."



He also stated that this is a good indication since investors and the business community are interested in accurate facts to be able to forecast, a good indication for the economy.



“If the market finds out that this information that is being churned out is false, is not credible, you as a government actually cause reputational damage to yourself; you fall definitely into a trap that will be difficult for you to get out. I mean, next time when you speak, no one takes you seriously,” he explained.



Prof. Osei Assibey noted however that, even though the economics behind the figures are debatable, the facts are true.

“You can take the Bank of Ghana recent NPC announcement, the data that was produced and if you take the Fitch and Moody’s reports data has been produced, so these are all verifiable facts that we can all go and check.



“And I’ve just been doing my crosschecking and I’ve realized that most of the things that were put out were credible, they were factual, you can actually go and check it to see that indeed whether inflation has not been rising, indeed if you’ll not find before 2019 inflation got into single digits and that is around 7.5 the average about 7.6% over the three previous years.



“And you could clearly see that interest rates were trending downwards so it is difficult to debate, to say anything other than what has been presented,” he said.



“Of course, the reason behind the numbers can be debatable, its economics, and everyone will obviously have a different opinion just as we often say that economic opinions are like noses, everyone has his/hers. But then facts are facts, there’s no way you can deny facts so long as it is written in black and white,” he added.



