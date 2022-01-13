Fair Wages Commission urges public sector workers to accept 7% salary increment

Head of Public Affairs of FWSC, Earl Ankrah

Government did not impose 7% increment on workers - Earl Ankrah

Labour unions not happy with 7 percent salary increment



Concerns raised by workers on salary increment would be looked at – FWSC



The Head of Public Affairs of FWSC, Earl Ankrah, has urged public sector workers to, for now, accept the seven percent increment in their salary.



He indicated that though some of the concerns raised by public servants were genuine, the seven percent increment was the amount agreed on after negotiations between government and other stakeholders.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic on January 12, 2021, Earl Ankrah added that government did not autocratically impose the 7 percent increase in base pay as assumed by critics. He noted that the amount was agreed on by all stakeholders taking into consideration the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghana’s economy.



“There are misconceptions that the increment was thrown down from government, but it was negotiated,” Earl Ankrah was quoted by graphiconlice.com.

Earl Ankrah who is also the Director in charge of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at FWSC (Fair Wages and Salaries Commission) said it was not right for labour unions not to accept the agreed seven percent increment.



He further stated that it was the job of the commission to ensure that workers receive the best condition of service in terms of wages and salaries while assuring sectors that their grievances have been well received and would be put into consideration.



“The agenda of the commission has been to ensure that workers get the best in terms of wages and salaries. The government does not do this alone; we make sure that all parties are involved."



“For those who are aggrieved with the increment, we would like to applaud them for voicing their challenges,” he said



Some labour unions including the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have raised concern about the 7 percent increment in the base pay of public sector workers with some saying the increment was not enough to improve the livelihood of Ghanaians.