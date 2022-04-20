Fallout from COVID-19 puts ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ under strain – EIU

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has said the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has put government’s ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda under strain.



The mantra was adopted by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration with a view of ultimately transforming Ghana into an aid-free country.



The EIU in its latest assessment of Ghana said although government is banking on the development strategy through industrialization, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and diversified export growth, effects of the pandemic has resulted in a number of constraints.

“The fallout from the pandemic has put this strategy under strain, exacerbating existing structural weaknesses, owing to worsening investor sentiment and reduced economic activity,” it said.



“In the hydrocarbons sector, oil majors have reduced capital expenditure amid low global oil prices, delaying development work for undeveloped oilfields in 2021, and other projects have been delayed over concerns regarding commercial viability, prohibiting a significant ramp-up in output over the forecast period. Similarly, the NPP's flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, progress on which had already been patchy, fell further behind schedule owing to the pandemic,” the EIU explained.



The report lauded some of government’s efforts and successes chalked in attracting investment in manufacturing due to the growing consumer market, combined with government incentives.



“We expect this to continue over the forecast period, but structural barriers, such as poor infrastructure and low levels of technical training, will temper the rise in investment inflows and therefore limit significant progress towards industrialisation during the forecast period,” it stated.



