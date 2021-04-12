False claims of misappropriation of party funds

File photo of the People's National Convention(PNC)

Source: Awudu Ishaq

The PNC has taken note of some unfortunate news reportage carried by both mainstream and social media accusing the leadership of the party of misappropriating party funds realized during the last elections campaign in 2020.

The Party wishes to state that the allegations from the General Secretary directed at the Leader and National Chairman are completely false, misleading and intended to equalize leadership's demand for accountability from her regarding some financial malfeasance on her part.



It is worth-noting that the party at its last National Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday 27th February, 2021 in Accra caused the National Treasurer of the Party to render an account of how funds realized for the purposes of funding the party were applied especially during the electioneering campaign.



National Executive Committee members including the General Secretary had the opportunity to interrogate the accounts rendered by the National Treasurer which was deemed largely satisfactory by the NEC.

It is therefore surprising and shocking that the same General Secretary who wrote the minutes for that meeting will run to the media seeking to impugn the image and integrity of David Apasera who since his assumption of the leadership of the party has ran an open and transparent leadership never witnessed in the history of the PNC.



The party by this statement seeks to set the records straight and to assure the rank and file of the party that appropriate steps will be taken to resolve this needless media war between the Leader and the General Secretary in the supreme interest of the party.



Let everyone be rest assured that the Party will make public the breakdown of the revenue and expenditure of the party if need be in order to put the party on a sound footing bereft of wrangling and accusations.