Fan Milk PLC partners GES to launch school caravan

The 2021 School Caravan Campaign has been launched by Fan Milk PLC in conjunction with GES

Fan Milk PLC in conjunction with the Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched its 2021 School Caravan Campaign to sensitize over 100,000 basic school children on sanitation and healthy snacking.

The school caravan launched in 2018 is aimed at touching the lives of 100,000 pupils in 180 schools this year.



Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the school caravan has been enhanced to drive the importance of handwashing and wearing of face masks against the spread of coronavirus as well as education on healthy snacking in order to boost the immune system.



Fan Milk Limited, now Fan Milk PLC under the Danone Group, believes that the health of people and the health of the planet are interconnected and that each time we eat and drink, we vote for the world we want to live in.



In fulfillment of Fan Milk’s PLC vision of one planet, one health, the company is joining hands with the Ghana Education Service (GES), to touch the lives of over 100,000 primary school children on the importance of adhering to the COVID-19 protocols to help reduce infections and its impact on school activities.



The School Caravan also aims at educating these pupils on the positive effect of environmental consciousness through its “Wrapper Collection promo”.

In this promotion, participating school children are encouraged to properly dispose of Fan Milk product wrappers and indeed other plastic packaging, in designated wrapper collection bins provided by Fan Milk PLC.



Wrappers collected are sent to the Pick-It is sorting centre in Tema Newtown to be processed for recycling.



Since the inception of the FanChoco School Caravan in 2018, FanMilk PLC has reached over 500,000 pupils in 180,000 schools across Accra, Tema, and Kumasi. The company is committed to extending the school caravan and related educational activities to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



Speaking at the La Bethel Presby and La Salem Presby on Monday 22nd February, Managing Director, Fan Milk PLC, Mr. Ziobeieton Yeo emphasized that “as a Danone Company with a proud Ghanaian heritage, we aim to touch and transform people’s lives, bringing health through food to as many people as possible in Ghana and the West African region.



The School Caravan is a demonstration of our mission to become part of the solution to malnutrition in children and young adults while driving the importance of environmental management and sanitation. It is imperative that we all adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and adopt healthy eating and snacking habits.

Even as the country experiences more COVID-19 cases, Fan Milk PLC is advocating for all persons to adopt healthy eating and snacking habits. Fan Milk PLC pledges to continue offering quality refreshments with better snacking options for both children and adults at the most affordable prices.



Source: Fan Milk PLC