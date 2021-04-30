FanMilk distributors win big prizes in sales promotion

The awards were presented by Managing Director, Yeo Ziobeieton

Source: FanMilk Ghana

FanMilk distributors and agents have been rewarded for their performance in the first quarter of 2021.

The grand reward event was held at the premises of the FanMilk Distribution Centre in Kasoa, where AL-AFA-JUA, AB GLOBAL LIMITED and GEORGE TABIRI ENT emerged as the highest performers in the Accra sales area. In attendance were agents, vendors, distributors, staff, media, and several invited guests.



In January 2021, after consultation with trade partners, FanMilk introduced the ‘Akyedee Kesee’ promotion as an intervention to motivate partners by investing in their businesses. Under this scheme, distributors entered a competition to meet agreed sales and outlet coverage targets, while agents focused on sales and vendor -related targets.



The promotion ran nationwide from January to March. At the end of the period, a total of 80 highest ranking agents and 6 highest ranking Key distributors nationwide emerged winners. The ultimate prize is a truck, six distributors won heavy duty tricycles, and 80 agents won deep freezers.



All prizes are carefully chosen to help grow their partner’s business

The awards were presented by Managing Director, Yeo Ziobeieton, who thanked the winners for their support over the years and congratulated them on winning. He ended by saying, “We are very proud of you, for showing resilience in a challenging year. We want you to know we are in this together and despite the challenges, you give us confidence that we will win together this year’.



Earlier in the week, the company organized regional reward events in the Kasoa and Tema sales areas.



FanMilk is the producer of beloved brands like FanYogo, FanIce, FanChoco, SuperYogo and recent products like GoSlo and NutriDay.