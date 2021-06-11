Fanmilk PLC fetes winners of the FanChoco School Caravan Wrapper Collection Promo - 2021 edition

Princess Johnson recieving her awards

Source: Fan Milk Ghana Ltd

Caravan sensitizes over 100,000 pupils in Accra and Kumasi on healthy snacking habits

+1.5M wrappers collected to raise awareness on proper waste disposal and segregation



Over 1,000 pupils and teachers awarded as the FanChoco School Caravan ends



FanMilk Ghana PLC a Danone company has awarded winners of the 2021 Wrapper Collection Promo under its FanChoco School Caravan Project. The FanChoco School Caravan is a nutrition and sanitation program designed to educate children on nutrition and healthy lifestyle as well as the importance of sanitation.



Launched in partnership with the Ghana Education Service, it sensitizes school children on healthy snacking, proper waste management and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.



This year’s edition witnessed 100 schools in Accra and Kumasi participating with over 100,000 pupils sensitized on how to snack in a healthy way and conserve the environment by segregating and disposing of waste properly.

The overall top three students and schools were awarded with various prizes including twelve thousand Ghana cedis (12,000GHc) cash prizes to fund sustainable educational projects of their choice. In addition, top ten students from all 100 schools were also rewarded.



Princess Johnson from Ashaiman No. 3 & 4 school emerged the overall winner by collecting a total of 17,923 wrappers. The class 4 girl was elated and couldn’t hide her joy as she received her Samsung tablet.



Joseph Enchi and Kelvin Oppong from Manhean TMA school emerged as the 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.



The top three winning schools were Manhean TMA School, Ashaiman No. 3 & 4 and St Paul Methodist school respectively.



As part of the rewards, FanMilk presented 100 Samsung tablets to the highest wrapper collectors, branded lunch bags, drawstring bags, exercise books, thirty-five thousand packs of FanMilk products, and one hundred waste bins.

Speaking at the grand finale, Samuel Dery, Marketing Director for FanMilk noted that, “Given that COVID-19 has become a pandemic we must live with, the FanChoco School Caravan this year drove sensitization on the importance of maintaining safety protocols in schools to curb the spread of the virus in addition to healthy snacking in order to support the immune system and waste management”.



“With this initiative, pupils were encouraged to properly dispose of FanMilk product wrappers and other plastic packages in designated wrapper collection bins provided by FanMilk in their schools. Wrappers collected were all sent to Coliba Ghana Limited for recycling,” he added.



The Managing Director of FanMilk Plc, Ziobeieten Yeo indicated that FanMilk PLC under the Danone Group, believes that “the health of people and the health of the planet are interconnected and that each time we eat and drink, we vote for the world we want to live in.



It is part of this vision that the FanChoco School Caravan was born to encourage healthy snacking amongst students in basic schools across the nation”.

“FanMilk stays committed to the production of nutritious and healthy products. SuperYogo and NutriDay are clear examples of our many innovations aimed at providing fortified snackable solutions to Ghanaians. In addition, we source only the best and most nutritious raw materials for all our products, notably our locally sourced cocoa for the tasty FanChoco”, added Mr. Ziobeieten Yeo.



The heads of the winning schools were full of excitement. “We are very thankful to FanMilk for this gesture and great initiative to help promote good nutrition and sanitation in schools. This will go a long way to have a positive impact on how the children tackle waste and opt for the right healthy snack”.



FanMilk PLC encourages everyone to stay safe and healthy with good nutrition to boost the immune system. The program is part of FanMilk’s commitment to promote good nutrition, health, and sanitation among families to ensure sustainable growth in communities.



