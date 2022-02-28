Farmers in the Upper East Region express fear of impending food shortage

File Photo of some farmers

Correspondence from Upper East Region

Last year, the unfavorable patterns of the rainy season in the Upper East Region took a toll on the development and growth of most of the crops grown there.



The development drastically affected the yield of farmers.



Some of them expressed their worries and fears in an interview with GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



A farmer, Mr. Robert Atua, earlier on in an interview with GhanaWeb, predicted that the situation was going to create a situation of a hike in the prices of foodstuffs on the market.



"This year, the way the rain came, in fact, we (farmers) didn't see much rain like that, so the groundnuts that we planted, we were not able to get groundnuts," He noted.

He again pointed out that groundnuts will be one of the main food crops that would be in shortage on the market.



"If you go to the market, it will be very difficult. How to even get groundnuts, it will be very difficult. We are likely to see that hunger will be there". He added.



Another farmer, Mr. Moses Abindau, intimated that the rains came rather late and again, stopped earlier than expected. A situation, he explained, massively affected their yield.



"Maize needs more water. Last year, the rain came late. More to the point, it stopped early. The rain stopped early, that is why the food didn't do well". He elaborated.



Mr. Abindau noted with worry, that many people would go hungry, as foodstuffs would be costly on the market.

"This year like this, there will be hunger because we didn't so early because of the rain. So this year, there is going to be a lot of hunger," he predicted.



Another farmer, Mr. Desmond Aneribabuno observed that the rains came rather heavily at a point, and destroyed most of the crops.



Mr. Aneribabuno further indicated that the rains came in heavily in August, a period that was timely, for the proper development of maize and groundnuts.



"When the rain started heavily in August, that was the time maize would do better and groundnuts" He stated.



He however indicated that the rains rather destroyed most of the crops, a situation that affected their yield.

He added that most people were suffering, as they could not afford to buy food.



"But it came and spoiled everything so that's is why we don't have anything. So this year, those who cannot afford, they are just suffering," He added.



The farmers also mentioned the lack of fertilizers as a contributory factor that affected their yield, and pleaded for support in that direction next year, to avoid, or minimize a recurrence of their plight.