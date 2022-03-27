0
Menu
Business

Farmers likely to reduce farm sizes over high input cost

Farmers Day0323.png A farmer checking on her crops

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Some farmers in the Sissala area have hinted at reducing their farm sizes during the 2022 farming season due to the high cost of farm inputs.

 Mr Abu Nabong, a 55-year-old farmer from Mwanduanu kroboi in the Sissalla East Municipality, told the Ghana News Agency that farmers' preparation ahead of this year's season showed a little anxiety as compared to other years.

 He said new farm fields were not being cleared in most communities as always witnessed in previous years.

 Mr Nabong said this year, farm sizes were likely to be reduced as a bag of fertilizer is being sold at about GH¢380.00 in 2022, up from GH¢200.00 last season.

 "As a farmer, the farming of maize has become crucial in view of it being a 'ready market' product as compared to other crops like soya beans, cowpea and that explains why I can’t stop the farming of maize."

 He said weedicide, which used to cost GH¢18.00 last year is now sold at GH¢50.00 at the Tumu market, which was one of the reasons why they could not be able to keep to their farm sizes.

 "We would go to the farm but the price of fertilizer would determine how many acres we would cultivate for this year.  We would have to cut down on the acres we do every year,” he said.

 Mr Kandie Salam, a 47-year-old farmer, said the year looked already difficult as products realised from the previous year were below expectation, adding that if the information picked was anything to go by, then maize production would suffer a reduction because of the high cost of fertilizer, ploughing, weedicide and others.

Mrs Jibrilla Alimata from Kowie said the one-acre she cultivated every year might not be done this year given the high cost of input.

She appealed to the government to subside the input to salvage the situation.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles