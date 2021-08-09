Farouk Mahama appointed Board Chair of Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation

Farouk Aliu Mahama is new Board Chair of GIISDEC

•Farouk Alui Mahama is the latest to receive an appointment from President Akufo-Addo

•Farouk is now the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC)



•He will see to the development and promotion of the country’s Integrated Iron and Steel industry



Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve as Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC).



GIISDEC was established by an Act of Parliament in March 2019 to develop and promote the country’s Integrated Iron and Steel industry.



According to details of his appointment, Farouk Mahama will oversee to facilitation of the corporation to serve its intended purpose for which it was established.



President Akufo-Addo pointed that GIISDEC played a vital in Ghana’s industrialisation efforts and therefore charged Mr Farouk Mahama to steer the affairs of the corporation prudently.

“The very important initiative that my government took in my first term is the establishment of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Cooperation which has been established like the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Corporation to explore and develop and transform mineral resources of our country especially the iron ore deposits, and the Chairman I appointed, unfortunately, was called away, and that is your own Prince Imoro Andani, and Farouk Aliu Mahama is going to succeed him as the Chairman of the company,” president Akufo-Addo said.



Prince Imoro Andani who was appointed for the position earlier sadly passed away this year after a short illness.



Here’s Farouk Mahama’s Profile as shared by Citi Business News



Born on April 27, 1981, Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama belongs to a prominent political family as the son of H.E Alhaji Aliu Mahama and H.E Hajia Ramatu Mahama (Former Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, 2001-2009).



His father was Ghana’s first Muslim Vice-President and the first and only Dagomba to have risen to that political height. His paternal grandfather, Zongo Naa Mahama, was the Zongo Chief of Yendi, the traditional capital of Dagon.



Farouk Aliu Mahama’s maternal grandfather, Alhaji Imoro Egala, was Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister in the First Republic (1960-1961) and later Trade and Industries Minister.

His maternal grandfather was the first black chairman of Ghana Cocoa Board and the founder of People’s National Party, the mother party of People’s National Convention (PNC).



Education



He began his basic education at Sakasaka Experimental Presby, Tamale and was later enrolled in the Achimota School. He proceeded to Prempeh College in Kumasi for his secondary education and later to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



Later, Farouk earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He now holds a Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from the Coventry University in England.



Known for his philanthropic activities in his constituency, he became the MP for Yendi upon his first attempt in the 2020 election.