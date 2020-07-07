Press Releases

Fashion Nest School Is offering a GHS50,000 worth scholarship to aspiring fashion designers

Fashion Nest, a renowned Fashion School in Ghana launches its first financial aid package to support brilliant and passionate individuals who seek to nurture their talents into first-class professionals in the fashion industry.

The school is setting up a scholarship endowment fund worth GHS 50,000 for interested students, especially students who reside in Accra to enroll in its well-rounded fashion and design courses. The financial aid benefits are interest free for the first 18 months.



Fashion Nest looks forward to fueling many dreams, just like Anna’s – a recent graduate from Fashion Nest School. Having benefited from a full scholarship, Abugre Anna Ayaaba believes the school’s scholarship program will provide the much needed relieve to qualified persons while they strive to achieve their career goals.



Following Reuters’ report that Africa could lose an estimated 20 million jobs, we foresee many people requiring entry into skill development programs.



The school’s board anticipates a wave of financial difficulties that will plaque many individuals who desire to build a reputable career in fashion and design but genuinely need financial assistance.



This scholarship program serves as the school’s stimulus response to the projected impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Ultimately, we pooled together resources to support the aspirations of these individuals.

Beneficiaries of this scholarship program will undergo the school’s comprehensive academic curriculum. They will also be enrolled in a 3-month internship program with our partner fashion houses upon completion.



Course modules offered at Fashion Nest include Fashion Illustration, Garment Construction, Pattern Drafting, Entrepreneurship and Creativity and Design.



This 6-month program will commence on 27th July, 2020. The deadline for scholarship applications and general admissions are in mid-July, 2020. Scholarships offered to students will be on a need basis. All applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis hence indi



viduals who seek to be beneficiaries of this financial aid are encouraged to apply early as spots are limited and competitive.



Click here to apply to be part of this fashion and design certification program run by Fashion Nest. For more information and enquiries, visit the frequently asked questions or call 054 681 9393.

