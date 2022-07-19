1
Menu
Business

Fees and charges for government services to increase by 15%

8th Parliament Of Ghana 610x400 Parliament House of Ghana

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government services to increase

Parliament approves legal backing for Fees and Charge Bill

Government sets GH¢80 billion domestic revenue target for 2022

Ghana’s parliament has granted approval for the Fees and Charges Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2022.

According to a Citi News report, the approval will give legal backing to the request of a 15 percent charge which will be placed on government fees and charges for services.

A deputy finance minister, Abena Osei-Asare, during the second reading stage of the bill in parliament, explained the increment will ensure the price regime for government services falls in line with current pricing trends.

The Fees and Charges Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2022 is expected to be applied to key government services.

These include; vehicle registration and driver’s license issuance by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA); passport issuance by the Passports Office; birth and death certificate issuance by the Birth and Death Registry and among others.

The charges, which will be applied to these government services, will be subjected to an annual adjustment by the average inflation rate in the country with consent given by the Minister of Finance.

Prior the bill receiving approval, government agencies made proposals and negotiated with the Ministry of Finance to get approval for their charges.

Government on its part believes the Bill’s passage into law will help improve domestic revenue mobilisation.

MA/FNOQ

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah