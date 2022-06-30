0
Female graduate ventures into car washing business after failed attempts at securing a job

Felika,, Felika Mahama washing a clients car

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felika started her business during the COVID-19 pandemic

She provides a host of services including console brightening

She has previously worked on four jobs

Felika Mahama, a business development graduate of the University of Development Studies has decided to venture into a mobile car washing business - ‘Park and Bright’ after what she described as several failed attempts of securing a job.

According to her, she has worked four jobs but decided to quit due to low salary and lack of job satisfaction.

“I worked with about four companies, one was an IT company, a shipping company and a start-up. I joined the forestry commission’s Youth in Afforestation. I was with them for about three years,” she told Joy Prime’s Emmanuel Dzivenu.

She stated that she birthed the idea of starting the car washing business during the peak of COVID-19 after many frustrations from the ‘Youth in Afforestation’ program in 2021.

“When Covid came I saw that everything was based on delivery services so I thought to myself that a lot of people are too tired or busy to go to the washing bays, so why don’t I take my services to them,” she said.

Though she had the support of her father, mixed reactions greeted her decision to start the business as some people she came into contact with were not very welcoming.

Felika provides a host of maintenance services, from dashboard and console brightening, carpet washing, upholstery cleaning to steering wheel disinfection just to mention but a few.

“My charges range from GHS30 to GHS100 depending on your distance, size of car and how dirty the car is,” she said.

Felika might just be one of the graduates heeding to the government’s call to venture into entrepreneurship to help reduce the country’s unemployment rate.

JEA/FNOQ

