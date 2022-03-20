Fertilizer subsidy: Agric Ministry to register 5 million farmers by 2023

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has hinted Parliament that his ministry intends to register about five million by 2023 as a way of helping in the planning, targeting, analysis and policy decision making.

The Ministry, he said, has begun a phased bio-metric registration of farmers towards the establishment of a comprehensive farmer database in Ghana.



Appearing before parliament last Friday to give an update on the government’s fertilizer subsidy programme, he said: “The ultimate goal is to register about 5,000,000 during the 2023 farmer season.



The anticipated benefits of the comprehensive database are the provision of real time information on farmer needs for planning, targeting, tracking, analysis and policy decision making.”



Under the Savanna Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Project (SAPIP) of the Ministry, a database was developed for 500,000 farmers under a pilot scheme in some districts in the Northern Region.

Following the success of the pilot, the database has been scaled-up to cover an additional 1.2 million farmers in the five northern regions of the country.



According to the minister, his ministry plans to further expand the database to a target of 1,700,000 biometrically registered farmers.



Among others, this is to facilitate the implementation of the PFJ subsidized input programme. The lessons and experience of the expanded database will inform plans to register an additional 3,000,000 farmers in the southern part of the country.



Touching on the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) in his responses, he indicated since the launch of the PFJ in April 2017, over 1.5m farmers have been enrolled onto the programme