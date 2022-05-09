Fidelity Bank Ghana appoints Atta Yeboah Gyan as Deputy Managing Director

Atta Yeboah Gyan

Source: Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank Ghana has announced the appointment of Mr. Atta Yeboah Gyan as its Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations and Support functions. Atta Gyan is a hands-on executive and ascends to this new role with a wealth of experience in several aspects of banking, including Finance, Corporate Strategy, Risk Management, Operations, Audit and Control, and Regulatory Compliance.

He has played various roles in the banking sector for over twenty years, fifteen of which have been spent at Fidelity Bank. Prior to this recent appointment, Atta Yeboah Gyan served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.



Commenting on Atta’s appointment, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni stated, "Atta Yeboah Gyan brings on board a wide range of skills, several years of banking experience, and a results-oriented leadership approach that the bank can harness to enhance the quality of service we deliver to all stakeholders.



Atta has proven in his previous roles that he is the epitome of excellence who has contributed to the implementation of the bank’s strategic plans. The management and board applaud him on his new role, and we look forward to achieving more together. We also assure him of our continuous support in this new role."



On his part, Atta Yeboah Gyan expressed gratitude to the management and the Board for the confidence reposed in him.



“I deem it a great privilege to be appointed as Deputy Managing Director of this great institution. I am humbled by the trust reposed in me by the Board and the Managing Director and I remain grateful to them for their unfailing support over the years. I am particularly mindful of the huge responsibility that comes with this position, but I am inspired by the greater opportunity to be at the forefront with the Managing Director to prosecute the bank’s growth and transformation agenda.

With the support of the board, management, and our hard-working colleagues, I am confident that, together, we will continue to bring quality financial services and solutions to our cherished customers and raise the standard of banking in Ghana,” he asserted.



Atta joined Fidelity Bank in 2007 and has since held many senior roles in the Bank. Prior to that, he had commenced his banking career at SG-SSB Ltd (now Société Générale Ghana) as an Inspector after a stint at Ghana Airways.



At SG-SSB, he was a key member of the task force of Operations and Control staff that led the bank’s transition from a locally controlled bank to a foreign-owned entity. Before he joined Fidelity Bank Ghana, he served as Finance Manager for Joy FM where he set up the finance function at the station, coordinated the station’s strategy and budget, and had oversight responsibility for credit control and client service.



Atta is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) and a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), USA. He is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana. He holds an Executive MBA (Finance) and a BSc. Admin (Accounting) degrees from the University of Ghana, Legon.



Atta also holds a post-chartered Diploma Certificate in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and several other certifications.