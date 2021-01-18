Fidelity Bank Ghana relocates two branches, merges two branches

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Ghana’s largest privately held Ghanaian bank, Fidelity Bank has relocated its Madina Main and Tema Community 25 Branches in a bid to enhance customer experience and convenience for its cherished customers.

The Bank has also merged its Accra High Street and Accra Central branches into a single branch located inside the City Car Park mall, about 20 metres from the old High Street branch.



The new Madina branch is located within the Hollywood banking enclave on the Legon - Adenta Highway, while the new Tema Community 25 branch is located at the Community 25 Junction Arcade on the Tema - Aflao Highway.



“The relocations and mergers of certain branches are part of the Bank’s digital transformation agenda to reach more customers and to provide them with easier access to our products and services.



Furthermore, we want to assure customers that our newly relocated and merged branches will feature the same superior service delivery that is the hallmark of the Fidelity branch network,” stated Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana.



Notwithstanding the beauty and ambience of these new branches and for those who prefer to do their banking outside of the banking hall, she further stated that Fidelity has enhanced its portfolio of innovative digital products to provide a seamless customer experience across digital and physical touchpoints and to serve customers with speed and flexibility.

She added that, “the Fidelity Mobile App enables customers to perform instant payments, open accounts as well as do instant transfers from any location.



The recently introduced Kukua, Fidelity’s 24-hour WhatsApp Banking Assistant, empowers customers to conduct personalized online transactions from any location in real time.”



Peter Fordjor, Director, Channels and Sales of Fidelity Bank Ghana, shared that, “our relocated and merged branches are designed to facilitate private client engagements with our relationship managers so that customers can feel comfortable and secure in sharing their personal and business financial objectives.”



Fidelity’s Madina, Tema Community 25 and Accra High Street branches are open for business from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9am and 4pm. These newly relocated and merged branches are a testament to Fidelity Bank Ghana’s resolve to offer convenient banking services to its valued customers.

