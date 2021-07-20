Fidelity Bank expands Agency Banking network

Fidelity has launched a campaign to consolidate gains in the agency banking ecosystem

Source: GNA

The Fidelity Bank Ghana has expanded its Agency Banking network and cemented its status as the country’s leader in agency banking with the launch of the “We Dey Everywhere” campaign.

The campaign seeks to create awareness on the Bank’s extensive network of community agents who are bringing banking to the doorsteps of Ghanaians.



The Bank, in a statement, said it pioneered the ‘Agency Banking’ model in Ghana in 2013 when it launched it as a key stratagem to meet the financial needs of the huge population of the underbanked and unbanked Ghanaians.



The ‘Agency Banking’ model allows Fidelity Bank to set up a widespread network of agents in communities across the country by partnering with consumer outlets such as neighbourhood pharmacies, mobile money venders, grocery shops and supermarkets to provide services to the unbanked.



The outlets are accordingly branded and provided with an onsite ‘Agency Banking’ software solution to offer basic financial services to the public on behalf of the Bank.



Customers, it said, could undertake transactions such as withdrawals, deposits, interbank transfers, fund transfers, bill payment, airtime top-up, balance enquiry, and statement request at the agent points.

Mr David Okyere, the Head of ‘Agency Banking,’ said in 2013, the Bank launched the model and promised to give customers a full bank account within five minutes though the idea seemed overly-ambitious and unrealistic to some people.



“However, the Agency Banking channel has grown massively and serves as one of the key drivers of financial inclusion in the country,” he noted.



He said from the pilot project of approximately 100 agents, they could now boast of an agent network of about 5000 who currently served close to a million unique customers.



“Indeed, we are literally everywhere and we want Ghanaians to know that wherever they are, we are also present in their communities and ready to serve,” he said.