Fidelity Bank introduces auto loan package for health workers

Julian Opuni MD of Fidelity Bank and Dr. Justice Yankson

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

To further complement its various interventions in support of the national efforts to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 in Ghana, Fidelity Bank has introduced an auto loan package for members of the Ghana Medical Association who have been at the forefront of the pandemic.

The auto loan package provides the members of the Ghana Medical Association with access to brand new vehicles from selected auto dealers at exceptional rates.



“At Fidelity Bank, we recognize that there has never been a more critical time to exemplify our brand promise of ‘Together We’re More’ than currently when our frontline workers need our support as they continue to do their best to save lives.



"Our auto loan initiative for healthcare workers is our way of appreciating them for their tireless efforts in handling COVID-19 cases,” said Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana.



Mr. Opuni further noted that “Together with our automobile partners, we are taking the necessary steps to provide support to members of the Ghana Medical Association at a time when they are sacrificing so much for our country.”



Mr. Opuni disclosed that all Ghana Medical Association members who receive their salaries through Fidelity Bank or opt for direct payroll deduction to Fidelity Bank to service the facility, may apply for this wonderful offer to receive special benefits.

“Medical workers who apply for this unique facility, can opt for an initial repayment holiday to suspend their initial monthly loan repayments for up to three months and start repayments in the fourth month.”



Elaborating on the key details of the auto loan offer, Godfred Attafuah, Director of Personal Banking at Fidelity Bank, said applicants qualify to receive a minimum loan amount of GHC40,000 and a maximum loan amount of GHC400,000 to purchase brand new vehicles from Svani Limited, Universal Motors, CFAO, Toyota Ghana, Silver Star Auto, Rana Motors, Alliance Motors, Auto Plaza, and Premium Motors.



Commenting on the auto loan package, Dr. Justice Yankson, General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, expressed delight at the offer from Fidelity Bank.



"Fidelity Bank has made it easy for members to finance the acquisition of brand new vehicles at these special rates and accompanying discounts from their auto partners.



"We are truly grateful to Fidelity Bank for prioritizing us as well as their commitment and support to all health professionals or workers in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

