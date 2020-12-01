Fidelity Bank opens new branch in Sampa

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank Ghana has opened a new full-service branch in Sampa in the Bono Region to provide comprehensive financial services to residents in Sampa and its environs.

Located approximately 200 metres from the Sampa Police Station, the new Fidelity Bank Branch provides a full suite of banking products and services for retail and corporate banking clients. The branch also has a skilled and professional relationship team dedicated to satisfying the banking needs of the people of Sampa.



The opening of the Sampa Branch, takes the number of Fidelity Bank Branches nationwide to 75, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to working together with all their customer segments to meet the banking needs of their diverse customer base.



Commenting on the new branch, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, said “we opened this branch to get closer to individuals and businesses in Sampa and to provide better customer experience to our numerous clients. As our customer base expands, we are also committed to providing convenient services in a friendly atmosphere at all of our branches.”

While reminding customers that the new branch forms part of the Bank’s strategy to extend its reach and offer seamless banking services across the country, the Fidelity Divisional Director of Retail Banking encouraged customers to use Fidelity’s innovative portfolio of digital products that includes such amazing products like Kukua, Fidelity’s WhatsApp banking Assistant; the Fidelity mobile app; Fidelity Online Banking; Fidelity’s USSD, and many others.



Fidelity Bank believes in innovation, creativity and the use of technology to enhance the lives of its customers. The Bank strives to ensure that its products and services are meeting the changing needs of its customers.

