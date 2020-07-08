Press Releases

Fidelity Securities Limited, Fidelity Bank host webinar on asset and wealth management

On Tuesday July 7, 2020, Fidelity Bank in partnership with Fidelity Securities Limited held the second edition of its thought leadership series, Fidelity Presents…with a focus on asset and wealth management for individuals and organizations.

The webinar, which streamed live on Facebook on the theme, COVID-19 Asset and Wealth Management Realities: Tapping the Right Opportunities for Growth, brought together seasoned industry practitioners to discuss how individuals and organizations can leverage on opportunities to grow their wealth in the midst of the pandemic.



The webinar was moderated by Daniel Dadzie of Joy Prime TV and featured esteemed panelists such as Sampson Akligoh, Director, Financial Sector Division of the Ministry of Finance; Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director General, Securities Exchange Commission (SEC); Akwasi Adu-Boahene, Head of Fidelity Securities Limited (FSL); and Dr. Suzy Puplampu, CEO of OctaneDC Limited.



Opening the webinar, Samuel Aidoo, Deputy Managing Director (Wholesale Banking) of Fidelity Bank Ghana, said, “asset management firms are not shielded from the effects of COVID-19 and will need to reprioritize and reorganize their operating model in order to survive.



Clients will still require firms to deliver value in the midst of the turbulence associated with this pandemic.



This is why we see this program as an opportunity to engage and share knowledge as industry players and get perspectives from our regulator and government on how we thrive during such volatile and uncertain times.”

“Even though the pandemic has challenged the normal operational methods of the investment industry, it also presents unfolding opportunities for innovation and growth.



It is therefore imperative for asset and wealth managers to reposition their organizations in the strongest position possible to succeed,” he added.



Panelists at the webinar disclosed that the future of the industry is positive and advised asset and wealth management organizations to leverage on ICT to improve on their penetration of services to ensure more people benefit from the great potential of the industry.



Akwasi Adu-Boahene, Head of Fidelity Securities Limited, added that asset and wealth management firms “should be open to new ideas, form partnerships to grow stronger and offer better services to their clients.”



According to Mr. Adu-Boahene, for the long term, asset managers must be ready for an industry that will change significantly from manual operations to strong virtual engagement with clients.

He further noted that “current and new businesses must critically analyse the new market reality and reinvent their business for growth with the shift to advisory and optimizing the balance of physical and online channels.”



Fidelity Securities Limited (FSL), last year launched two collective investment schemes: Fidelity Balanced Trust and the Fidelity Fixed Income Trust. These investment products are meant for individuals, organizations and associations who seek to build wealth to address future needs.



FSL was also adjudged Investment Fund Manager of the Year in 2018 and in 2019, FSL was recognized as the Fund Manager of the Year and Pension Fund Manager of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards.

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

