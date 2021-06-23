Fido serves 1,000,000th customer

Darlington Kofi Kumebia receiving his award

Source: Fido Micro Credit

Fido Micro Credit announced that it served its 1 millionth customer on 15th May 2021.

This milestone celebration was geared towards rewarding both clients and staff for their contribution in propelling the company in attaining this feat. The first-ever customer and the most valuable customer of Fido both received rewards for their loyalty to the company.



The Managing Director, Charles Badu, mentioned during an interview that “Fido couldn't have achieved this milestone without the power of technology. Our unique digital lending product makes microloans accessible at a touch of a button from any location in Ghana. This is in line with our vision to lead the way financial services are provided in emerging markets by leveraging technology to provide reliable, fast, and easy services to the underbanked.”



Receiving his award, Mr. Darlington Kofi Kumebia, a taxi driver based in Accra, said, “I’m happy to know that Fido still remembers me to the point of rewarding me during their 1 millionth customer celebration. I’m glad I took that step in 2014 to be their first customer. The loan was a great support to my business. I also did well to pay back on time which gave me chances to take more loans.”

Fido also marked the occasion with an award ceremony at its head office in Dzorwulu, Accra to reward and congratulate both present and past staff of the company for their diverse contributions to this milestone.



Fido is committed to leveraging technology to further penetrate the Ghanaian market to serve customers across all the major telecommunication networks.



