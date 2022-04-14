File your tax returns by end of April - Government

Deputy Minister of Finance in charge of revenue collection, Abena Osei Asare

Source: GNA

Government has encouraged all taxpayers to file their tax returns for 2021 with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) by end of April 2022 to mobilise revenue for national development.

The Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 896) and the Revenue Administration Act 2016 (Act 915), enjoined taxpayers to file their tax returns with the Commissioner-General, GRA not later than four months after the year of assessment return of income for the year.



Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, the Deputy Minister of Finance in charge of Revenue on behalf of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, announced this on Thursday in Accra at the launch of this year's "Tax and Good Governance Week" after it was halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.



The programme organized by the Ghana Revenue Authority is on the theme:" Filing Tax Returns Online: The Convenient Way."



The month of April is set aside to increase awareness among organisations and individuals on the importance of filing their annual tax returns, paying taxes and complying with tax laws.



Some activities such as tax clinics, radio and TV discussions and tax education at schools and faith-based organisations have been earmarked for the celebration.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the GRA for digitising the operational processes, stressing that, the 2022 filing of tax returns was being done on the developed application "taxpayers portal."



The portal, Mr Ofori-Atta stated was a secured tax management tool which enabled taxpayers to file their returns, initiate payments, apply for refunds, undertake cashless policy and other transactions with ease and convenience.



Statistics show that only 20 per cent of income earners are voluntarily honouring their tax obligations in the country.



He said all income earners needed to come into the tax net and contribute to national development to achieve the "Ghana beyond Aid" agenda.



The GRA is mandated to collect a total revenue target of GHc80.3 billion for the year 2022.

Mr Ofori-Atta pledged the Ministry's support to the Authority through policies and interventions, including the e-levy to achieve the revenue target.



He urged the public to pay their taxes to enable the Government to provide infrastructure, employment, and other social interventions for the citizenry.



Reverend Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General GRA, said the Authority was focused on using digital tools to facilitate compliance of tax returns to increase revenue mobilization for the country’s development.



He mentioned the e-levy, e-commerce, expanding the Pay-As-You earn and leveraging on rent tax, as some of the new initiatives to be rolled out to widen the tax net.



Mr Edward Apenteng Gyamerah, Head, Domestic Tax Revenue Division, GRA advised taxpayers to register with the Authority, file their accurate tax returns on their business operations, ensure that all taxes due was paid to avoid any sanctions on the country’s tax laws.

Upon payment of tax, Mr Gyamera said taxpayers had the right to information about their tax receipts and the right to object an assessment of their documents and the right to confidentiality.



Dr Joseph Obeng, the President, Ghana Trade Union Association, commended the Government for its digitization drive, which had facilitated trade in the country.



He said the Union would support the Authority to achieve the revenue target.