FinTechs urged to develop international e-payment cards as substitute for Visa, Mastercard

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has proposed that financial technology (Fintech) industry players should design a common electronic payment card for Africa that will enable payments to eradicate the usage of international payment cards such as Visa, Mastercard, etc.

According to her, Africans must not be made to pay service charges to these international brands when Fintechs in Africa have showcased their ability to create these innovations.

“Why can’t we develop our own local and continental cards and reduce the fees for our people and also keep all of that money within the continent to finance our development,” she asked according to norvanreports.com.

“We have done it with mobile money, and I believe we can do it with e-payment and credit cards,” she said.

The Minister made the call when she delivered a keynote address at the Ghana Canadian Diaspora Investment Summit in Toronto, Canada, organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) under the theme, “Grow in Ghana, grow with Ghana”.

Ursula also noted that just like social media and the internet were not so popular some years ago, blockchain currencies may become very common in a few years, therefore urging Africans to start exploring the digital space.

“In the same vein, cryptocurrencies that are now illegal may very well become the norm many years down the line,” she said.

