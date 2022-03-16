Finance Ministry, EOCO’s power to be disconnected over GH¢400k electricity bills

Ministry of Finance

ECG embarks on revenue mobilization exercise

Airport Company owes GH¢49m



Accra Sports Stadium owes over GH¢500k



The Finance Ministry and Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) are likely to experience a disconnection of power by the Electricity of Ghana over failure to pay arrears owed.



ECG stated that the Finance Ministry and EOCO together owe up to GH¢421,038.02.



The ECG had on Monday disconnected power supply to the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) over GH¢49 million debts owed.



Leader of the ECG’s task force leader, Steven Larbi Siaw, speaking on JoyFM said any institution that owes arrears will be made to pay or have its power supply cut off.

“So, as you already know, we’ve been tasked. We’ve been around to make sure that the indebtedness of the ECG is brought down. So, as we’ve been tasked to go ahead, we’re doing just that.



“By either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders,” he said on Monday.



He continued saying, “We have Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communication Data, UN Development Programme and EOCO and Internal Audit.”



According to him if these institutions fail to pay their arrears the task force will disconnect their power supply.



This exercise is part of efforts by the ECG to recover the millions of cedis owed by public and private institutions.



On Monday, the Accra Sports Stadium and La Palm Beach Hotel who owed ¢508,087.37 and ¢192,073.62 respectively were not left out of the disconnection exercise.