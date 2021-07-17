Finance Ministry engages GPHA on new procurement regulations

The law mandates the GPHA to set up the Public Investment Unit to develop projects ahead of time

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Finance has schooled top management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority on the Public-Private Partnership Act and the Public Investment Management Regulations introduced in 2020.

It forms part of a nationwide sensitization to provide information to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) on the rights, guidelines, and due processes necessary to stay within the legal boundaries for procurement and infrastructural investment.



Mr Daniel Yeboah-Forson, Lead at the Infrastructure Sector of the Public Investment and Assets Division at the Ministry of Finance, outlined some of the new modules entrenched in the regulations.



He stated that, “the law mandates GPHA to set up what we call the Public Investment Unit to help develop and prepare their project ahead of time.

“As a government entity, they need this training to ensure that the Public Investment Unit understands the functions and roles they need to play when it is set up.”



Mr. Yeboah-Forson said implementation of these laws, will help state agencies like the GPHA to adequately prepare, secure funding, cut cost and complete projects within projected timelines.