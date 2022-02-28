Finance Ministry proposes new committee to encourage local importers to produce more, import less

Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei Asare

Discount on imports of general goods now 30%

Local industries urged to produce some of the goods they import



AGI unhappy with benchmark value revision



The Finance Ministry has said a new Industrialization Committee is being set up to equip and empower importers to begin the manufacturing of some of the things they import from other countries.



Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare speaking to journalist in Accra said when this Committee is formed, some of the importers will be to produce locally, thus reducing imports and also help the government in its industrialization drive.



“The Industrialization Committee will help our traders to move from being just importers to being able to produce locally some of the things they import. This we believe will go a long way to help us in our industrialization. We believe that we should start small. The things we import, what can we do to reduce our dependence on these imports,” she is quoted by citibusinessnews.com

“So, we want to bring this committee together to see how best we can streamline and make it possible for some of our importers to be able to set up factories here,” the deputy finance minster added.



The move follows the Ministry’s announcement of the gradual reversal of the benchmark values discount policy starting March 1, 2022.



After various stakeholder consultations with stakeholders in the trading community on the benchmark values reduction policy, government announced that the 50% discount on the import of general goods will be reduced to 30% whiles the 30% for vehicles will be reduced to 10%.



Meanwhile, the revisions, according to the Finance Ministry, is the first step to totally reversing the Benchmark Values Reduction policy completely.



However, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has expressed dissatisfaction with the review adding that, a total reversal is what they asked for.