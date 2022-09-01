Finance Ministry recovered GH¢1.1m paid as salaries to 'ghost names' - John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah

Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has said that over GH¢1.1 million paid to three ghost names as salaries on the payroll of the Finance Ministry has been recovered.

He explained in a Facebook post that the untraceable names on the nominal roll of the Finance Ministry according to the Auditor General’s report were personnel who had been seconded from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to the ministry.



The Ejisu Member of Parliament said, for this reason, there was confusion on which payroll they belonged to, however, the monies paid have been recovered from GRA once the Ministry detected the anomaly.



John Kumah wants the Auditor General’s report to also capture recoveries made in order to duly update relevant records.



“Kindly note that the funds paid were recovered when the attention of the Ministry was drawn to this anomaly.



“This is why I always insist that the Auditors General report must also have update on recoveries being made.

“The three Ghost names are personnel seconded from GRA, for whom there was some misunderstanding about which payroll they belonged to for the period of the secondment. The amounts paid have been recovered from the GRA as indicated and the ministry will in due time share more details,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



The 2021 Auditor General’s report on Ministries, Departments and Agencies raised concerns over the payment of GH¢1,112,895.96 as salaries to three names at the Finance Ministry between January 2020 to December 2021.



The names as captured in the report were Allotey Eamon James, Kwakye Nana Yaw Asiedu and Adam Habibu.



The report reminded public officials of Regulation 86 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) which states that, “a Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall ensure that only the names of personnel who are eligible to receive payment for work done are kept on the payment voucher and keep records of the nominal roll of the covered entity in a manner that ensures that the correct amount of emolument is paid”.



“The GH¢1,112,895.96 in salaries paid was for the period of January 2020 to December 2021, but we could not trace their personal files and names on the nominal roll of the Ministry,” the Auditor General noted in the report.”

The Auditor General recommended that the GH¢1,112,895.96 should be recovered from the Chief Director and the payroll validators of the Finance Ministry.



