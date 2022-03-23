Financing for Free SHS initiative must be sustainable - Dr. Steve Manteaw

Ghana facing economic distress

Free SHS policy introduced in 2017



Crude oil revenue must be invested prudently – Dr. Steve Manteaw



Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Dr. Steve Manteaw, has advocated for sustainable funding of government’s Free Senior High School programme.



Since the policy was introduced in September 2017, more than GH¢1.8 billion of crude oil revenue has been invested into the initiative.



Speaking at a public lecture organised by PIAC on its 10-year assessment of petroleum revenues in Ghana, Dr. Steve Manteaw on Wednesday, March 23 called for a review of the policy and urged for investments to be sourced properly from crude oil revenue.

“The bulk of our oil revenue is going into consumption largely on account of the Free SHS as against what the law says for capital investment. When you make this point, some think you’re against the policy of which I am not,” he stated.



“I am for the sustainable financing of Free SHS where we invest our oil revenue and whatever dividends we get from the investment, is channeled into a fund to finance Free SHS and I cite the example of the investment that went into the construction of KIA Terminal 3 section," Dr. Manteaw added.



Dr. Steve Manteaw during the panel discussion further called for a re-examination into how Ghana utilizes its oil revenue for developmental initiatives.



Meanwhile, the public lecture held by PIAC was on the theme; “10 years of management and use of petroleum revenues in Ghana: The way forward.”



PIAC is the statutory body established under Section 51 of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2011 (Act 815) to monitor and evaluate the management and use of the country's petroleum revenue and investments.










