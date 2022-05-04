Find a way to justify E-Levy, nobody enjoys paying taxes – Joe Jackson to government

Joe Jackson is a financial analyst

Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance and financial analyst, Joe Jackson has charged government to sell the electronic transfer levy to Ghanaians in a manner that ropes everyone in.



According to him, the government must do well to justify the introduction of the tax.



Speaking on TV3, he said, “The issue is clear if the NDC wins, NDC says [they] will repeal the e-levy. The e-levy is one tax that evokes a very emotional response from Ghanaians, they don’t like it, they don’t think it is equitable and up until now, the ruling government has not been able to carry Ghanaians along with the tax.

“That is obviously a role that every government must play. Nobody enjoys paying taxes, but if you impose a tax then you must find the way to justify it to show that it is equitable and carry the people who have to play along with it…”



However, several complaints have characterized the implementation of the electronic transfer levy as it enters day 4.



Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has stated that the NDC will cancel the e-levy if it assumes office.



“We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past. We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.



“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act,” he said while delivering an address titled “Ghana at Crossroad” on Monday, May 2.