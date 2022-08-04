0
Menu
Business

Find alternative revenue measures as IMF funding may be secured in 8 months – Report

Ken Ofori Atta Parliament 2022 Mid Year Budget121212 Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

According to an extensive analysis of Ghana's economy by IC Securities, Ghana needs to find alternative sources of income because it might take almost 8 months for the nation to receive funding from the IMF.

The report, titled, “The music has appeared to have stopped globally, and Ghana is scrambling for a chair,” indicated that Ghana may get the funding it seeks from the IMF in March 2023, considering the country’s diminishing foreign exchange position—at a 12-month low of 3.4 months of import cover.

The President last month ordered the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to begin engagement with the IMF on a possible financial bailout.

Not long after, the IMF team arrived in Ghana to assess the country's fiscal position.

However, the government awaits the Bretton Woods' next move after the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the IMF asserted that the country faced dire challenges.

Therefore, proposing other alternatives the country can adopt, the report noted that Ghana should fund a debt rollover through the central bank “but this scenario would require the BoG’s [Bank of Ghana’s] buy-in, and their funds.

“At current market levels, it appears the BoG will fund Ghana’s maturing bond repayments," it stressed.

According to the IC Securities analysis, Ghana had already secured 80.0% (¢28.0bn) of the 2022 budget financing from the domestic market, with substantial assistance from the BoG (¢22.0bn – of which ¢11.0 billion is part of an active overdraft facility.

“We attach severe currency risk to the BoG stepping in to fund either budget operations or government’s repayment of maturing bonds. Rational investors—aware that fiscal operations are centrally funded—may opt to buy and hold US dollars”, it concluded.

SSD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
We've agreed with parties on only 'Ghana Card' for new voters – EC
Headmaster, administrator busted for promoting exams malpractices
The preacher who 'boomed' at NPP thanksgiving service
Lawyer of KNUST 'gang-rape’ students speaks
NAPO 'rips' so-called Nkrumah MoU
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Related Articles: