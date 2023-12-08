Find remedy to societal challenges – Baroness Foster urges Accra Business school graduands

Baroness Arlene Isobel Foster, former First Prime Minister of Northern Ireland

Source: Benson Afful, Contributor

The former First Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Baroness Arlene Isobel Foster, has charged the 2023 graduating class of the Accra Business School (ABS) to use the knowledge and skills acquired during their studies to “find the remedy” to various societal challenges in their chosen fields.

She was speaking at the 15th Congregation which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on the theme: “Sculpting Tomorrow’s Work-Ready Leaders: The Role of Practice-Oriented Business Education.”



“Henry Ford, the great American industrialist once said: “Don’t find fault, find remedy” and I hope that you will use your skills acquired at the Accra Business School to find the remedy whatever your chosen field,” she said.



Vision



She mentioned that the vision, which the co-founder and his wife, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei and Lady Olivia had for the ABS was one of growing the economy of Ghana through recouping its young leaders with the tools they needed to become job creators.



“That vision is God-inspired and you should always be thankful for that. There is indeed much negativity and indeed, strife in our world today but we are called to be salt and light in the world,” she said.

“You should all be very proud today as you graduate from the Accra Business School which has provided you with the skills to succeed in your chosen fields.”



Challenges



She also encouraged the graduands to remain resolute and resilient even in the face of challenges since they were bound to encounter challenges in this life.



“In your career and life, you will come across disappointment and maybe even failure at times but remember storms make trees take deeper roots. Sometimes we go through tough times and resilience is really important when you are stepping out into the world,” she said.



“In conclusion, I want to say that believe in yourself, be authentic, be resilient, choose positivity and above all don’t be a rule but be a leader. May God bless you all and may God bless Ghana,” she added.

Graduation



A total of 332 students graduated with honours in Master of Science Accounting and Finance, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science Information Technology Management, Bachelor of Science Business Administration and Global Leadership and Diploma in Management and Finance.



In attendance were President of the Accra Business School, Prof. Cedric Bell, Vice President of the school, Prof. Elvis Cornerstone and some members of the Governing Council including Prof. Imoro Braimah, Ms. Gloria Ofori-Boadu, Prof. Samuel Nii Odai, Dr. Irene Brew-Riverson, Prof. Jackie McCoy, Dr. Mamiko Reeves, Prof. Charles Owiredu, Dr. Patrick Ofei, Mr. Richard Ahenkorah, Mr. Philip Burke and Mr. Ronald Andrew Abbey.