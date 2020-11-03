Findings from the CDD-Ghana pre-election survey

Initiated in 2016, the CDD-Ghana pre-election survey is aimed at picking early warning signals by tracking citizens' opinion on the overall level of the country’s preparedness for elections; public confidence in the competence, integrity and neutrality of election-relevant state and quasi-state bodies; and voter behaviour, expectations, priorities and potential turn-out.

The survey also helps isolate and identify voter concerns regarding election security, physical intimidation, violence, and perceived peacefulness of the political environment. With funding support from USAID/Ghana, CDD-Ghana conducted a pre-election survey from September 28 to October 16, 2020.



Methodology



Every adult citizen had an equal chance of being selected for 2020 pre-election survey. A nationally representative sample of 2,400 adult citizens were randomly.



The sample is distributed across regions and urban-rural areas in proportion to their share in the national adult population. Face-to-face interviews were conducted in the language of the respondent’s choice (a standard English questionnaire was translated into Twi, Ewe, Ga, Dagbani and Dagaare).

Sample size of 2,400 yields a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Fieldwork (or data collection) for the 2020 pre-election survey was conducted from September 28 to October 16, 2020.



