Fire guts Tema Oil Refinery gas pipeline

Fri, 29 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Reports emerging in the early hours of Friday September 29 have revealed that a gas pipeline at the Tema Oil Refinery is on fire.
While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, firefighters are currently at the scene.
No casualties have been recorded yet.
More soon...
