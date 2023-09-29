4
Menu
Business

Fire guts Tema Oil Refinery gas pipeline

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 29 At 09.jpeg Tema Oil Refinery on fire

Fri, 29 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports emerging in the early hours of Friday September 29 have revealed that a gas pipeline at the Tema Oil Refinery is on fire.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, firefighters are currently at the scene.

No casualties have been recorded yet.

More soon...

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: