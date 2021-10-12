First Finance Company CEO wins best in pension award at Forty Under 40 Awards

Chief Executive Officer of First Finance Company Limited, Gloria Akoto

Source: Richmond Hagan Agyiri, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of First Finance Company Limited, Gloria Akoto has won an honorary award in the pensions category at the just ended Forty under 40 Achievers Awards held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Forty under 40 Awards is an initiative from Xodus Communications Limited which seeks to identify, honor, and celebrate a cross-section of the nation's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.



The prestigious award is a recognition of her dedication and commitment to building the financial sector as well as being highly respected in advocating for best practices in the field.



Speaking to the media after receiving the awards, Gloria Akoto expressed gratitude to her family, friends, staff, and clients for their commitment to pushing the vision and mission of the company.



"I am very excited about this award, I thank my husband, the Board, Shareholders, and the Staff. I dedicate this to our valued clients as we celebrate customer service week.



Gloria Akoto took the opportunity to call on the public to make adequate plans early towards their retirement in other to have a comfortable retirement. She further said various goals needed to be set towards various investment goals instead of lumping all investment needs into one. She further mentioned that Mutual Funds are a sure way to create wealth.

First Finance Company Limited is an Asset Management company licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission Ghana. The company launched two mutual funds at the time that the Asset Management industry was going through a restructuring exercise by the regulator.



Gloria has expertise is in retirement planning and financial advisory. She also engages the public through her blog and podcasts “Gloriaempowers “on all social media platforms.



