First Ghanaian offshore supply vessel commissioned at the port of Takoradi

This is the first Ghanaian owned supply vessel

Source: Eye on Port

The Port of Takoradi has witnessed the commissioning of the first Ghanaian-owned, Ghana-flagged supply vessel, which will support offshore oil and gas industry activities in Ghana.

The anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel, MV Flag Confidence, with length a of 70 M and carrying capacity of 1596 tons, was acquired by Flat C Marine Offshore following a long-term contract granted by Tullow Ghana that enabled the company to raise finances to procure the vessel.



The vessel will provide support during oil export to both of Tullow’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSOs) systems — Kwame Nkrumah and John Evans Atta Mills.



Deputy Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, Cynthia Lumor said the presence of the Flat Confidence vessel reflects the firm’s commitment to develop and support local capacity growth.



The CEO of Flat C Marine Offshore Ltd, Capt. Francis Boakye highlighted the journey that led to this milestone in Ghana’s offshore maritime industry.

He said, “It has taken for me, 13 years in Ghana chasing this dream to be a shipowner in the offshore industry.”



The Director of Port of the Takoradi, Capt. Ebenezer Afadzi assured the shipowners of the port’s support to the company’s operations.



“We would want to assist them to operate very well so we can encourage more Ghanaian-owned vessels to work in Ghana,” the Director said.



Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Agyapa Mercer said the landmark occasion ties in with the vision for a Ghana that was beyond aid.