First National Bank celebrates Africa with live concert

Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at First National Bank Ghana, Delali Dzidzienyo

Source: First National Bank

First National Bank will host a virtual concert on Africa Day, May 25 2021, in celebration of African unity, diversity and talent. This concert will feature artists from Ghana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho and Botswana right to the homes of thousands of people across the continent.

Recognized as Africa’s Most Valuable Bank Brand for the second year running, First National Bank brings customers and the public a virtual concert that captures the spirit of what it means to be African.



The Africa Day concert, a first of its kind, will be a mix of music and dance showcased by performers from diverse backgrounds, collaborating to create Afro-inspired musical magic.



“In the last year our brand pushed boundaries in adding value to customers’ lives in a time of uncertainty, and this was reflected in our efforts to offer relief to individuals and business, coupled with keeping our doors open as an essential service”, says Delali Dzidzienyo, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at First National Bank Ghana.



“Our industry-leading digital platform enabled our customers to manage their finances in the comfort of their homes – and on Africa Day we will once again utilize the digital space in bringing our customers and all Africans together with this concert like never before”.

“Many events have obviously been pushed online, often at the expense of the experience which makes them so powerful in the first place, however we think the fusion of live performance and online interaction delivers the best of both worlds. We believe the online concert experience will open up a new musical world to all Africans” adds Delali.



Featured artists include: Yaw Tog and Cina Soul (Ghana), Top Cheri (Namibia), PDK (Namibia), Sands (Eswatini), Velemseni (Eswatini), KhoiSan (Botswana), Mophato Dance Theatre (Botswana), Ntate Stunna (Lesotho) as well as Botala ba Linare (Lesotho).



The concert will stream for free on the First National Bank Facebook and YouTube pages at 14:30 GMT of May 25, 2021.