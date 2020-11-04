First National Bank organizes first virtual housing fair in Ghana

Kojo Addo-Kufuor, Executive Head of Home Loans Business

Source: First National Bank

First National Bank Ghana, the leading home financing institution in Ghana, is set to host its maiden virtual housing fair in Ghana.

The event will bring together developers and property owners in an open marketplace online to connect and interact with prospective home buyers.



The event is scheduled for the 18th and 19th November 2020, on First National Bank Ghana’s YouTube page as well as the bank’s other social media platforms from 11 am each day.



The two-day virtual event will feature offers from industry players such as real estate developers, land retailers, contractors and home builders.



Kojo Addo-Kufuor, Executive director of Home Loans at First National Bank Ghana, stated that the virtual housing fair has been carefully planned for both developers and individuals who are looking to sell or buy homes in Ghana.



“We appreciate the many applications for home loans coming through to us. Even though a lot more people are looking to buy new properties, most often, there is the challenge of finding the house that suits their preferences and finances,” Mr Addo-Kufuor says.



“That is why we are opening up the housing fair once again, albeit in a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to create an avenue for property owners to meet prospective buyers. And then with our help, buyers can finance the transaction with First National Bank’s various home loan solutions.”

During the virtual housing fair, patrons will be able take a virtual tour of properties on sale, chat live with property sellers and meet with staff from First National Bank Ghana who will guide prospective home buyers through the home loan application process.



There will also be various sessions on the First National Bank home loan offers and other relevant banking services for patrons.



“The housing fair will be a great place to virtually hang out and learn about the many developers in Ghana, property locations, building sites and every documentation required to secure that house you have been dreaming about for so long,” says First National Bank Ghana’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Delali Dzidzienyo.



“Financing your dream home should not be that overwhelming. First National Bank is here to help you with home loans for an outright purchase, home construction or even to release equity on an existing property for a new one - whether you are a resident or non-resident Ghanaian.”



This event is free and open to the general public.

