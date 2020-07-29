Press Releases

First National Bank to host maiden Real Estate Developers forum

Kojo Addo-Kufuor, Executive Head of Home Loans Business

First National Bank Ghana is set to host its first ever Developers Forum in Ghana on Thursday 6th August 2020. It will be a gathering with real estate developers, construction experts and landowners to discuss the bank’s enhanced home loan portfolio, following its recent merger with GHL Bank.

The event is one of the positive experiences that have been carried into the merged entity from the erstwhile GHL Bank, which used to organize the Developers Forum biannually as part of efforts to grow its relationships with real estate developers while gathering ideas to help meet the nation’s increasing housing demands.



“Real Estate Developers are valuable stakeholders in our business,” says Kojo Addo-Kufuor, Executive Head of Home Loans at First National Bank. “By staying in contact with them, we are able to work together to help address the country’s housing deficit which is estimated around 2million.



This Developers Forum offers us a fine opportunity to introduce the leadership of our enhanced Home Loans team, share the refined processes and discuss support areas to scale up the provision of homes to as many Ghanaians as possible.”



At the upcoming Developers Forum, the team from First National Bank will be sharing value propositions for retail and commercial banking, investments and forex trade as well as the home loan offering and processes, all of which are relevant to developers and service providers within the ecosystem.



Delali Dzidzienyo, Head of Marketing and Corporate affairs at First National Bank says: “Now more than ever, we need to find innovative ways of sharing trends to enhance and facilitate the supply of properties to meet the increas- ing demand.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard-hitting, but we need to highlight the potential opportunities for local developers to identify alterna- tive practical solutions for the housing deficit in Ghana.



This session will be a forum to discuss ways we can collaborate better, grow our businesses togeth- er and welcome our partners to the First National Bank family.”



The free-to-participate virtual event will be accessible to only real estate de-velopers, land retailers, contractors and home builders, manufacturers and



retailers of building materials as well as suppliers of ancillary home supplies.



Interested participants will need to register via any of the First National Bank social media pages for a confirmation of slot.

Source: First National Bank

