First National Bank unveils new TV game show to help meet social needs

Head of Marketing at First National Bank, Delali Dzidzienyo

First National Bank Ghana announces a new television game show dubbed “How Can We Help You” as part of its effort to give back to Ghana by helping solve educational, healthcare, and social needs.

‘How Can We Help You’ is a 30-minute family programme which requires players to defend an amount of GHS5000 by answering general knowledge questions and performing exciting activities to support the needs of a chosen beneficiary. The show involves three-rounds of activities including Blind Dunk, Darts, and I Know My Lyrics.



Each wrong answer and the player’s inability to perform an activity results in deductions from the allocated amount of GHS5000. At the end of the show, the total winnings are donated to beneficiaries or a social cause the players wish to support.



Delali Dzidzienyo, the head of marketing at First National Bank, says the show is one of a kind in Ghana.



“What sets it apart from other shows is its fun, emotional, educative and entertaining aspects,” Mr. Dzidzienyo says. “Raising money to settle a need mostly requires hard work but in this case, we learn something, connect with people in our society and then together enjoy the fun and thrill of each episode.”

First National Bank Ghana has been resolute in their belief for all persons to have access to education, health, help and opportunities. This became evident during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when the bank launched the Accelerated Support for Pandemic Intervention and Relief Effort (ASPIRE) and Real Help initiatives to assist the government and its stakeholders in mitigating the impact of the pandemic.



‘How Can We Help You’ is the latest addition to the bank’s efforts to reach out and make a difference in people’s lives across the country.



The show is produced in collaboration with E-volution International MENA, a powerhouse in events, advertising, and live productions. It is hosted by seasoned broadcaster, Anita Erskine, who brings on board years of experience, a great sense of humour and genuine empathy for the underprivileged.



‘How Can We Help You’ airs on TV3 every Sunday at 5:30pm. Individuals who wish to feature on the show can contact E-volution International on 0551432222 or visit www.e-volutionint.net.