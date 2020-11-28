First, Second Deputy Governors of BoG inducted as honorary fellows of the Institute of Directors-Ghana

Elsie Addo Awadzi and Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari

The First Deputy Governor, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and the Second Deputy Governor Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi were on Thursday, 26th November 2020 inducted as Honorary Fellows of the Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD) at the Institute’s Corporate Governance Excellence Awards, in recognition of their role as key advocates in the promotion of the culture of good corporate governance in Ghana and beyond.

The awards ceremony was held under the theme, “Good Corporate Governance and Leadership: An Essential Framework for the Management of Uncertainties”.



The Institute of Directors-Ghana has been established to promote good corporate governance by enforcing its Code of ethics, developing a national institutional capacity, and providing educational and professional development.

It also seeks to promote and safeguard the interest of directors who carry out their duties professionally and provide guidelines for the appropriate conduct of directors to enable them to strive for the highest standards in ethical behaviour.