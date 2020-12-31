First Sky Group celebrates 18 years in business

Official artwork for the event

Source: First Sky Group

The First Sky Group has lined up two activities to commemorate its 18th anniversary beginning from Friday, January 1, 2021.

Themed ‘Behold, I Do a New Thing’, the first activity which is ‘Prayer Night’ is scheduled to take place at the Dome, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 8 pm.



A Thanksgiving Service follows on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 9.30 am at AICC as well.

According to management, all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Source: First Sky Group