First Sky Group celebrates 18 years in business with thanksgiving

Official artwork for the event

Source: First Sky Group

The First Sky Group has lined up two activities to commemorate its 18th anniversary beginning from Friday, January 1, 2021.

Themed ‘Behold, I Do a New Thing’, the first activity which is ‘Prayer Night’ is scheduled to take place at the Dome, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 8 pm.



A Thanksgiving Service follows on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 9.30 am at AICC as well.

The special guest of honour for the Sunday event is His Eminence Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel Ghana. The event will be chaired by Rev. Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana and President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council. Also in attendance will be Ministers of the Gospel, Honorable Ministers of State, Honorable Members of Parliament and other notable dignitaries.



According to management, all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed.

