First phase engagements for YouStart initiative completed – Government

Government through the Ministry Finance has concluded the first phase of stakeholder engagements for the YouStart initiative.



The first phase of the engagements comes after sensitization exercises were held for state institutions, regional ministers, Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives from the Eastern, Volta and Oti region in Koforidua.



Addressing stakeholders during the first phase of the engagements, Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Dan Botwe underscored the potential impact of the initiative in creating jobs to improve the local economy.



He added that government remains keen on creating sustainable employment avenues to help address the unemployment menace.

Deputy Minister for Finance, John Kumah on his part indicated government will now proceed to engage with various organizations and groups in order to drive understanding and acceptability of the programme.



“So far, we have engaged every Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives and have tasked them to set up Youstart desks at the grassroot level ahead of the launch. In the coming days, we will also engage with civil society organizations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Association of Ghanaian Industries, identifiable youth groups, NABCO beneficiaries, Faith Based Organizations and the media,” the minister disclosed.



He continued, “Government has over the past years worked to reduce the unemployment situation in the country through recruitement into the public sector, NABCO, 1D1F, planting for food and jobs among several others. To reduce the unemployment numbers drastically Government has introduced YOUSTART, targeting 1 million jobs in the next three year. So, we want to make sure everybody is involved in how the programme is planned and executed. That is why we spending time doing this engagement”



Meanwhile, the second phase of engagement with stakeholders for the YouStart will commence on Monday, June 6, 2022. The move is sensitize, solicit ideas and feedback from all stakeholders on the initiative.



President Nana Addo Dankwa is expected to launch the programme soon. The YouStart initiative will be funded by proceeds from the Electronic Transfer Levy.